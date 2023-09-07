Investor regrets pumping millions into property investments in JHB’s inner city

Mendel Goldman claims local, provincial and national government have failed South Africans when it comes to taking care of Joburg’s inner city, which has become a cesspool of filth, a breeding ground for crime, and an investor's worst nightmare.

JOHANNESBURG - The inner city of Johannesburg has become a cesspool of filth, a breeding ground for crime, and an investor's worst nightmare.

That’s the sentiment from some who have invested a lot in the area.

This follows the Marshalltown fire tragedy in Joburg’s CBD, where 77 people lost their lives, which has once again highlighted the issue of hijacked buildings by illegal occupants.

But the rot runs deep within the inner city of the country’s economic hub.

Eyewitness News caught up with a property investor who said his biggest regret was investing in the city of Joburg.

Mendel Goldman has pumped in hundreds of millions of rands into property investments within Joburg’s inner city.

“It’s a regret that we actually invested so many hundreds of millions and so much time in the inner city of Johannesburg. And I speak to people all the time, other property investors, and they ask me where should they be investing their money and I say stay out of the inner city.”

Goldman claims local, provincial and national government have failed South Africans when it comes to taking care of Joburg’s inner city.

“The way I see it, as an investor, is that the only effort that has come, well at least 90% of the effort that’s come in the last 20 years, has been private effort. The city has not been part of this effort, they’ve allowed bad buildings to thrive in the inner city, they’ve allowed bad buildings to be created in the last 20 years.”

Goldman claims private investors are forking out millions for services that should be provided by the city.