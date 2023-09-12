Investigator who probed De Ruyter corruption claims again a no-show in Parly

In a letter to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Brigadier Jap Burger set out in detail why he’d been reluctant to appear before Parliament to talk about corruption investigations involving Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - The police investigator responsible for probing the corruption allegations made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter was on Tuesday again a no-show in Parliament.

Brigadier Jap Burger also says Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has been untruthful to the Standing Committee of Public Accounts (Scopa) about why he’s still refusing to appear before it.

Masemola was, however, tight-lipped about Burger’s absence on Tuesday, revealing only that he’s since retired from the police service.

In a letter to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Brigadier Jap Burger set out in detail why he’d been reluctant to appear before Parliament to talk about corruption investigations involving Eskom.

He said the power utility was a national key point and matters related to it impacted national security.

Burger further suggested that Scopa was acting outside of its mandate and that criminal investigations were best probed by other committees of Parliament.

In June, Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told Scopa he didn’t know why Burger had not turned up for the meeting, citing only security fears if he appeared in public.

Acting Scopa chairperson, Sakhumzi Somyo, said the committee would take legal advice on subpoenaing Burger.

"Parliament must hold him accountable because he’s cited as being party to certain actions. So, we can’t leave that unattended."

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Benedicta van Minnen said the committee should also consider whether Masemola had misled it on Burger's absence.