Investigative Directorate not ruling out pursuing banks for state capture role

CAPE TOWN - The Investigative Directorate (ID) has not ruled out pursuing banks for the role they played in enabling state capture.

Updating Parliament on Tuesday on the progress made on matters emanating from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, ID’s head, Andrea Johnson, said a wide range of state capture enablers are also being investigated.

This as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) suffered another blow in the courts on Tuesday when a state capture matter involving former Eskom executive, Matshela Koko, and 18 others was struck from the roll over unreasonable delays.

The NPA said it is making significant progress in tackling state capture cases.

Johnson said a broad range of state capture enablers are also on their radar, particularly in relation to at least 17 cases of illicit financial flows.

“We are looking at those who caused the most harm to our constitutional democracy, and it includes not just consultants and agents and lawyers, we are also looking at banks.”

Johnson said where plea deals are reached with the State, ill-gotten gains still need to be repaid.

However, she said this does not rule out the prosecution of directors and other individuals linked to corrupt transactions.