Oustanding evidence delays probe into Somerset Hospital murders, court hears

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into a fatal shooting at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town was yet to be concluded as more substantive reports were still outstanding.

On Thursday, former police officer Jean-Paul Malgas made another court appearance in connection with the murders of an on-duty policeman and two patients at the facility in May.

The accused allegedly killed the two patients and shot the officer, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Malgas was also a patient when it was alleged that he disarmed the constable who was there guarding another patient.

DNA reports, two post-mortem reports, an identity parade, witness statements and ballistic reports were among the outstanding documents.

The court also heard that the accused's health was improving as he was receiving treatment.

When Malgas first appeared in the dock two months ago, he was unusually restrained in handcuffs and leg irons for the safety of court officials, the public and himself.

At the time, the 39-year-old man was suicidal, not in a good frame of mind, and suffered from severe depression.

The father of four from Vredenberg was a police officer between 2002 and 2007 and left the service as a constable in Hopefield.

He had been unemployed since then.

Malgas previously abandoned bail and will return to court in August.