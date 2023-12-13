Investigation into SAS Manthatisi submarine deaths continues

Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi in rough seas on 20 September.

CAPE TOWN - The chief of the SA Navy is still investigating what caused the tragic incident on the SAS Manthatisi submarine.

The incident led to the deaths of three mariners off the coast of Kommetjie.

Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi in rough seas on 20 September.

The mariners had been conducting a vertical transfer from the submarine involving an SA Air Force helicopter when high waves swept the seven crew out to sea.

The board of inquiry to establish what really caused the deaths of Hector, Mathipa and Mojela is ongoing.

SA Navy Chief Monde Lobese convened the inquiry after the mariners were buried in October.

SA Navy Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde told Eyewitness News that precautions had been taken to ensure a safe vertical transfer drill.

SA Navy spokesperson Commander Theo Mabina said the inquiry which had been set to end last month is yet to reach its conclusion.

"All the internal processes are still going. So, the board is not done as yet. Only when all the internal processes that are attached to the board are completed, that's when we will speak about it."

Mabina could not give a clear indication as to when the findings will be concluded.