Intercape takes aim at police after court battle with Mbalula

CAPE TOWN - Long distance bus company Intercape said it planned to drag Police Minister Bheki Cele to court next in its bid to force government to stop attacks on long-distance buses.

The high court in Makhanda this week dismissed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's application for leave to appeal an order compelling him to urgently implement an action plan to deal with the spate of long-distance bus attacks.

The bus company said it was forced to go to court after it recorded 150 incidents, including shootings, intimidation, assaults and extortion, between January and August last year.

The attacks, allegedly carried out by taxi operators, were especially prevalent in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

Intercape this week accused the transport ministry of wasting time and valuable state resources in fighting the court's instruction that it act.

CEO Johann Ferreira claimed blood was on Mbalula's hands, after scores of letters and calls pleading for help fell on deaf ears.

He claimed that, despite overwhelming evidence, there had not been a single conviction, nor any arrests, after 137 cases were opened with police in the Eastern Cape.

The company said it intended to follow the same legal route with the police ministry, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order.