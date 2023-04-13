Intercape: 'Parts of SA have been turned into a mafia state'

The bus service company confirmed its intentions of suing the minister of police on Wednesday for not taking action on the numerous attacks on its buses since 2020.

CAPE TOWN - Bus service company, Intercape, said that South Africa had turned into a mafia state under the Police Minister Bheki Cele.

This came after the long-distance operator confirmed its intentions to sue the minister on Wednesday for not taking action on attacks against its buses since 2020.

It claimed that its buses continued to be terrorised on Eastern Cape routes by organised criminals.

According to Intercape, Cele was ordered by the court to act but still ignored the orders.

The company accused the taxi industry of violently attacking, intimidating and shooting its passengers, staff, and security personnel.

CEO Johann Ferreira said that the taxi industry was running the country with impunity.

"Since 2020, we have opened a staggering 167 cases with the police, predominantly in Eastern Cape. To date, there are no persons under arrest, and no pending prosecutions either.

"Parts of South Africa have been turned into a mafia state and Intercape is the victim of a calculated campaign of criminality."

Ferreira added that its buses were no longer operating in Butterworth, Cofimvaba, Ngcobo, Tsomo, and Idutywa.

Meanwhile, the national police department said it hadn't received any complaint from the bus company, nor an alert about an intention to sue the minister.