Installation of solar panels under way for Limpopo police stations

Limpopo police said purchasing fuel for generators - amid load shedding - would be too costly and that solar power was the most efficient and affordable option for the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo is in the process of installing solar panels at its police stations, as a cheaper alternative power source for generators.

The province's Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani brought this to light.

This comes after the police informed Radzilani that purchasing fuel for generators would be too costly and that solar power was the most efficient and affordable option for the province.

They said the stations do not have any backup generators during power cuts, adding that this affected service delivery to communities.

Radzilani confirmed the management process for the solar installation had taken off to ensure that police stations operated optimally.

“The Saps [South African Police Service] has indicated that a comprehensive supply chain management process is currently in place, with bidding opening at the end of June, and closing at the end of July.

“The Provincial [Police] Commissioner, Thembi Radebe, has also assured MEC Radzilani that this process is being treated with the required urgency,” said the MEC’s spokesperson, Vongani Chauke.