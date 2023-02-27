Inside EWN Roundtable: Is police recruitment funding boost enough to curb crime?

A panel discussion weighed in on the financial boost dedicated to help fight time and corruption in South Africa, with R7.8 billion set aside for new police trainees.

JOHANNESBURG - A significant portion of South Africa’s budget tabled in Parliament last week was dedicated to help fight crime and corruption in the country.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted that R14 billion would allocated to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and intelligence, with R7.8 billion set aside for the appointment of new police trainees.

During an Inside EWN discussion, police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the budget allocation would bolster the work of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The funds are not only to beef up the frontline of the SAPS... it is not just about getting new blood in the police, but also the improvement of what people can expect from the police,” said Themba.

However, recruiting new police officers and increasing visibility would not necessarily be the only effective solution to curb crime.

Civil rights organisation, Action Society's Tshepi Mmekwa said the state's intelligence gathering capacity needed to be beefed up.

“If you are going to deal with crime, you need intelligence, because it doesn’t help having new boots in the ground. But they need to also be equipped with vast resources and technology to avoid the former scenes like those of the 2021 July unrest,” said Mmekwa.

The issue of intelligence within SAPS remained a sensitive talking point for many South Africans, especially when looking back at volatile events such as the Marikana massacre and the July unrest.

Themba said partnerships between police and communities was sorely needed if the country was to win its battle against crime.

“Community involvement is also key to assisting the police with on-the-ground intelligence. As we speak, there is an allocated funding for CPFs [community policing forums] and more.”

Dwindling trust in police recently saw some communities taking the law into their own hands.

Mmekwa said the police needed to be more visible and show up in time of need - and not when the situation had calmed.

During the discussion listeners raised the issue of corruption pertaining to the recruitment of trainee police.

Themba conceded there was a problem: “We have heard of many allegations of misconduct and complaints from recruits, including bribery to officials to obtain spaces in the SAPS. That is why we call on to those who have faced such to report such incidents, and we can root it out completely.”

