Inquiry into Lady R vessel an ‘overreaction’ & ‘damage control’, opposition MPs

On December 2022, Lady R left Simon's Town and allegations followed that it was carrying arms and ammunition to Russia to use against Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in Parliament have called the inquiry into the Lady R vessel an “overreaction” and “damage control”.

They also questioned the six-week timeframe to conduct the inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Lady R docked in Simon's Town last December with allegations that arms and ammunition were loaded onto the vessel to be used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Democratic Alliance member of Parliament Kobus Marais said: “It is worrying thought that the investigation was only announced now and will last six weeks.

“It comes across as damage control and as a result of international diplomatic and business pressure. We believe the investigation must reveal why government did not respond to the advance warning by the United State.”

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said it’s clear that Ramaphosa overreacted by appointing a three-member judicial panel and it would be totally unacceptable if the panel were to try and make ordinary officials the scapegoats.