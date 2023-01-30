Inquiry hears that it appears that Mkhwebane is being victimised by courts

Zambia's Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who is testifying at the impeachment inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ability to hold office says the way she is treated is unfair.

CAPE TOWN - The impeachment inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office has heard that Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears to have been victimised by the courts.

The Zambian Public Protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who is testifying on Mkhwebane’s behalf, says it’s unfair for the courts to slap personal costs orders on a Public Protector who is shouldering blame on behalf of an entire office.

The section 194 inquiry resumed in Prliament on Monday with Zulu-Sokoni the first witness called by Mkhwebane.

Zulu-Sokoni said that in line with international standards for ombuds offices, Parliament should be offering greater protection to a Public Protector from the many inherent threats to carrying out the work impartially.

"I don’t think the executive arm of government should be allowed to get back at the ombudsman using the court system because these are the costs which are supposed to be borne by the respondent institution and then they are cast upon the PP personally".

Advocate Dali Mpofu also asked the witness what she thought about the Mkhwebane being criminally charged.

Mkhwebane is facing perjury charges in relation to her Reserve Bank investigation.

"It sounds like victimisation. I’m sorry. It’s a bit much".

Her testimony continues.