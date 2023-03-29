Inquest opened after elderly CT woman mauled to death by pitbulls

No foul play is suspected, but the dogs did manage to scale a high fence in Bontheuwel on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Bishop Lavis detectives are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was mauled by a pair of pitbulls in the Western Cape township of Bonteheuwel.

It was understood the 92-year-old was attacked after her neighbour's dogs entered her property on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased's son found her body in her backyard.

Spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said no foul play was suspected at this stage.

"Bishop Lavis police members attended to the scene where a female was attacked by pitbull dogs. The circumstances surrounding this fatal incident are under investigation. A senior inspector of law enforcement animal control unit of the City of Cape Town came and removed the dogs."

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed that an inquest had been opened.

"Both dogs were removed from the property by law enforcement officials. An inquest has been opened after the dogs managed to jump over a fairly high fence to gain access."