Injured Bok lock De Jager out to miss France clash

The Bok camp is still awaiting to confirm the extent of the 29-year-old’s injury and fear that he could be on the sidelines for an extended period.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have confirmed that lock Lood De Jager will miss this week's Test against France due to a shoulder injury sustained in the 19-16 defeat to Ireland.

Bok assistant coach, Deon Davids, confirmed De Jager’s absence after the towering forward was forced off the field five minutes before the halftime break. While the world champions do have capable options in the form of Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat and Jason Jenkins ready to replace him, De Jager’s absence is still certain to be noticed.

“Lood de Jager is injured. He did his shoulder in and isn’t available for this match [against France],” said Davids.

De Jager is an ever-present force in the Springbok pack whose workman-like performances often go unheralded.

“We know that Lood is a quality player and any team losing him, as a 5 lock, would feel that loss. But luckily, we have experienced campaigners in Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie available to slot into that place and are familiar with Test rugby,” Davids said.

De Jager has had an unfortunate time with injuries in the recent past. He was pulled of the field in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final after dislocating his shoulder in the 22nd minute and suffered another shoulder injury a year later. De Jager suffered a broken fibula and tore knee ligaments in the lead-up to the 2021 British and Irish Lions Tour but a miraculous recovery enabled him to take part in the series.

The Springboks will play France at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 22:00.