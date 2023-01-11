Infrastructure a big challenge in education, needing urgent attention: Naptosa

Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel cited the mainly rural provinces of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal, where some schools still have pit toilets and learners are still subjected to mud classrooms.

The union cited the mainly rural provinces of the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal, where some schools still have pit toilets and learners are still subjected to mud classrooms.

Naptosa's statement came as schools in the inland provinces opened their doors on Wednesday for the 2023 academic year, while schools in coastal provinces will open next week.

The union's executive director, Basil Manuel said these challenges compromise the dignity of schooling.

"KZN has failed dismally in repairing those structures that were damaged from last time, and there are new damages. If we want to make education an apex priority which it should be, then we've got to attend to the dignity of schooling, not only for teachers but for the learners as well. You cannot talk about dignified schooling if there are no ablution facilities, or if they are substandard, or if you are 50 or 60 to a class. Those are the issues."

He also said it was unfortunate that some learners would not have teachers as the academic year began.

"Then of course the appointment of teachers, that doesn't happen as easily as it ought to happen, those things detract because when the child arrives in class today, they ought to have a teacher in front of them, not waiting for next week."