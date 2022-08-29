ANC likely to win 2024 elections, says analyst

The governing party has suffered several setbacks recently, including a dismal performance at the 2021 local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz believes the African National Congress (ANC) may still have a shot at winning the 2024 general elections.

Allegations of corruption against senior ANC leaders have also rocked the party.

Despite this, the ANC has its sights set on getting a majority vote at the polls in 2024.

Scholtz said poll data shows that the ANC is likely to get over 50%, while the Democratic Alliance was likely to get 21% while the Economic Freedom Fighters could garner 12%.

But he added that the ANC may need to be open to coalition talks in some provinces, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"So I definitely think the are lots of potential scenarios for coalitions in 2024 - which can put the ANC on the dot on 50% but I think any range from 45% to 50% is very possible. If the ANC gets in a 45% scenario then we are in a very interesting coalition."