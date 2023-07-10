IN PICS, VIDEOS: Gauteng in a snow globe as temperatures drop

Light snowfall took even the South African Weather Service by surprise, and forecasts have been updated accordingly.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says although it did not forecast any light snowfall or sleet for Monday, evidence of cold weather events have proven otherwise.

Johannesburg residents took to social media, posting live footage of light snow in areas including Sandton, Soweto, Heidelberg, and Roodepoort.

The view from Primedia's new building in Sandton, Johannesburg. Light snow flurries are making for an interesting Monday.#ColdFront #Johannesburg #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/rutMn7GJY6 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2023

Rea Vaya bus service is operating smoothly in this #ColdFront.^BM pic.twitter.com/DPVN8YjtCy ' Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) July 10, 2023

On Sunday night, a cold front swept over the country, dropping temperatures to the negatives in some parts.

SAWS forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said the weather service would be adjusting its forecast to include a 30% chance of showers, including potential snow over Gauteng.

A dog reacting to light snowfall in parts of Gauteng on 10 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Snow falls in the Meyersdal, Alberton area in Johannesburg on 10 July 2023. Picture: @MolisanaRE/Twitter

Scenes from Johannesburg CBD! 🥶🥶🥶 please stay warm and safe 🙏🏾 #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/eJGQ0GvMeS ' PopCulture Princess (@KatlehoKGMR) July 10, 2023

Snowfall in Joburg south. 📹credit: Chris Papayannes pic.twitter.com/MLTJMY7weN ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 10, 2023

“The South African Weather Service did not anticipate potential development of any precipitation across the Gauteng province, however, sleet and light snow is occurring. This will be added to the previous forecast for the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, where we are expecting snowfall there, including KwaZulu-Natal. But the heaviest snow is still expected to occur in the northern areas of the Eastern Cape,” Mofokeng explained.