Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.
JOHANNESBURG - Stage three load shedding will be implemented from 5AM on Monday morning until the afternoon.
Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility said that stage four load shedding would kick in from 4PM in the afternoon.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4PM on Sunday until 5AM on Monday. This will be followed by stage 3 from 5AM to 4PM on Monday."
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 23, 2023
Sunday, 23 April 2023:
Due to a slight improvement in the available generation capacity, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Monday followed by Stage 3 loadshedding from 05:00 to 16:00. This pattern of Stage 3…