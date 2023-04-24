Improvement in generation capacity sees Eskom de-escalate power cuts to stage 3

Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage three load shedding will be implemented from 5AM on Monday morning until the afternoon.

Eskom has de-escalated the rolling power cuts following an improvement in generation capacity.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility said that stage four load shedding would kick in from 4PM in the afternoon.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4PM on Sunday until 5AM on Monday. This will be followed by stage 3 from 5AM to 4PM on Monday."