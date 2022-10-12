Important to have processes in place to protect SA's food system - scientists

Experts gathered on Tuesday at the launch of the national biosecurity hub, in partnership with the University of Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN - Scientists have emphasised the importance of having processes in place that protect South Africa's food systems.

The hub serves as a platform that is focused on preventing and responding to pests and diseases threatening South Africa's plant and animal health.

Agriculture biotechnology director at the Department of Science and Innovation, Dr Maneshree Jugmohan-Naidu, said they would research known and emerging bio-security threats.

Jugmohan-Naidu gave an overview of why the Hub is of significance, how it is set up and which projects are currently running. pic.twitter.com/MwrrSXlVhP ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 11, 2022

"We want to significantly increase the capacity available to the phytosanitary regulatory authorities in South Africa. We want to provide research information services to the public and private sector, with the view to strengthen biosecurity that meets the SPS requirements of international trade."

She said that innovation played a major role in revitalising the agricultural sector.

"Through interventions, outputs and outcomes in crop and animal improvements, agri processing and value chain development in order to support increased growth in this sector and also to support productivity incomes, as well as to support competitiveness and sustainability and strengthen biosecurity systems."