Implats disaster: Ramaphosa extends condolences to families of deceased miners

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to express sadness over the deaths of 11 mineworkers at the Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg.

"The president offers his deep condolences to the families of the deceased mineworkers. The president extends his thoughts to the management and staff of Implats and wishes the injured workers, especially those who are in critical care, a full recovery," said The Presidency in a statement on Wednesday.

A cage transporting 86 miners plunged to the bottom of the shaft during a mechanical fault on Monday at the end of their shift.

According to operators, 75 miners were injured while 14 others remained in a critical condition in hospital.

Ramaphosa has called on relevant partners to assist the Chief Inspector of Mines at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, David Msiza, with the investigation that has been launched into what's being described as a freak accident.

Msiza has since announced that there will be an inquiry to see if anyone should be held responsible for the disaster.

“There’s a number of employees who are still in hospital and who’ve been heavily affected by this accident. So we’ll have to give them an opportunity to recover, and also for counselling to happened to those employees, including everyone involved and the families and then we’ll move to the inquiry.”