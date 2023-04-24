Iman Haron's family says truth about his death will give them closure

Closing aguments in the reopened inquest probing the imam’s cause of death will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Late Muslim scholar, Imam Abdullah Haron’s family said that the truth about their father’s death would bring some form of closure for them.

At the age of 45-years-old, the anti-apartheid activist died in police custody in 1969, after being arrested for terrorism.

Closing arguments in the reopened inquest probing the imam’s cause of death will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

A 1970 request corroborated the police security branch’s version of events that said that Imam Haron fell down a flight of stairs and sustained injuries that led to his death.

Haron’s youngest daughter, Fatima Haron-Masoet, said that the family demanded the truth for them, but also for other families who’ve suffered the same fate.

"Post my father’s death, during apartheid, what all of these people had to endure while they were incarcerated, while they were imprisoned, but for me, everything was very heavy and weighty. Our father never came home, he came home in a body bag."

Fatima’s brother, Muhammed Haron, said that expert testimony during last November’s proceedings gave the family assurance of that the 1970 inquest findings would be overturned.

"All of their inputs really sort of made us feel more comfortable, to put it that way, and it also now gave us the opportunity to maybe look forward to the findings that will be revealed."

A forensic pathologist has previously testified that Imam Haron had injuries that were not consistent with that of someone who’d fallen down a flight of stairs.