Imam Haron inquest: State asks court to right wrongs of the past

CAPE TOWN - The State in the Imam Abdullah Haron inquest has asked the Western Cape High Court to right the wrongs of the past.

Presiding Judge Daniel Thulare has for the past two days heard the defence and prosecution’s closing arguments in the reopened inquiry around the late imam’s death in detention in 1969.

Both parties have concluded that a 1970 inquiry, probing Haron’s cause of death while in solitary confinement, should be overturned.

#Day2 of closing arguments in the #ImamHaronInquest underway at the Western Cape High Court.

Court adjourns.

"We ask then of the court that the interest of justice do compel for the court to make right what was wrong then, my lord."

State prosecutor, Advocate Lifa Matyobeni, said that compelling evidence had been placed before court about the torture and assault Imam Abdullah Haron endured while he was incarcerated.

"The explanation from the witnesses in the first inquest in as far as to the staircase fall, was a fabrication, post facto, to perhaps explain away the injuries."

Imam Haron's son, Muhammed Haron, said that the family was looking forward to the inquiry's outcome.

"The expert witnesses basically just turned everything on its head, so any logical, rational individual would not be able to disagree."

Judgment in the matter has been reserved.