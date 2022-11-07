Imam Abdullah Haron's family want justice for the late anti-apartheid activist

An inquest into the cleric’s death is set to start at the Western Cape High Court from Monday, 7 November.

CAPE TOWN - The daughter of late anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, said events that unfolded during the final days of his life form a crucial part of their search for answers.

An inquest into the cleric’s death is set to start at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Haron died while in solitary confinement at Caledon Square Police Station. At the time, Apartheid security police told the family that he died of natural causes on 27 September, 1969.

Haron was arrested by the security branch of the South African police on the 28th May, 1969.

He spent 123 days in solitary confinement.

Haron's youngest daughter, 59-year-old Fatiema Haron-Masoet, said the inquest would prove their father did not die after falling from a flight of stairs while in custody.

"It was because of the torture, the brutal torture that had happened to our father."

The family explains the imam was fasting every day, from sunrise to sunset, while he was incarcerated.

Haron-Masoet said that during the last days of her father's life, the security police instructed her mother not to send the activist clothes and food anymore.

"When my mother questioned them why, they say there's no reason why they need to answer her on that matter, so the last few days must have been very crucial in terms of the deep torture my father had to endure...It is so heavy and weighty on my shoulders."

Law firm Webber Wentzel has been instructed by the family to represent them at the inquest.

The re-opened inquest into the death of Imam Haron will take place from the 7th to the 18th of November.