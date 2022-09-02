IFP submits proposal to rules committee to establish body to oversee Presidency

The proposal comes in the week when President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of being economical with the truth about the theft of money from his Limpopo Phala Phala farm.

CAPE TOWN - Pressure has been mounting on Parliament to hold the Presidency more accountable.

This comes after the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Friday morning submitted a proposal to the rules committee to formally create a portfolio committee that would conduct oversight of the Presidency.

The proposal comes in the week when President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of being economical with the truth about the theft of money from his Limpopo Phala Phala farm.

The Presidency is the only executive portfolio not overseen by a structure of Parliament.

It's been a call made repeatedly by various political parties over the years, but never taken up by Parliament.

ALSO READ:

The IFP's Narend Singh said it was not enough that only ministers in the Presidency report to the legislature.

“When we say oversight over the Presidency, we don't mean oversight over the president as a person, but he heads the executive. The accounting officer of all the divisions in The Presidency has to account to Parliament in terms of the Constitution,” Singh said.

The proposal has found favour with other opposition parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said task teams and commissions appointed by the president, also went unchecked.

“There isn't a portfolio committee to ask the relevant questions, to ask cost-related questions, and to monitor whether these things have any efficacy at all,” Gwarube said.

The proposal will now be considered by a rules sub-committee before it's put to the house for consideration.