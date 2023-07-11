Go

Icy wings see flights delayed from OR Tambo Airport

On Sunday night, a cold front swept over the country, dropping temperatures to the negatives in some parts.

FILE: Flights are being affected due to a recent cold snap in many parts of South Africa. Picture: FlySafair/Facebook
11 July 2023 11:09

CAPE TOWN - FlySafair said a few flights from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport are delayed due to icing on the wings of some aircraft.

A recent cold snap resulted in snowfall across the city.

The airline said this also resulted in knock-on delays on flights departing from other airports it operated from.

FlySafair apologised for any inconvenience caused, and said it would update passengers as new departure times became available.

