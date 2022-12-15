ICC launches historic U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Benoni

The tournament will take place from 14 to 29 January 2023 and will see the future stars of the women’s game compete in 41 matches in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

JOHANNESBURG - With a month to go until the very first ball is bowled in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council held a launch for the tournament in Benoni on Wednesday.

It is anticipated that the event will be a landmark moment for the development of girls’ cricket in South Africa, in a year where women’s sport is set to be at the forefront.

The tournament will take place from 14 to 29 January 2023 and will see the future stars of the women’s game compete in 41 matches in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Local organising committee chairperson, Muditambi Ravele, hopes the tournament will get young girls interested in playing the sport. To accomplish this, family-friendly activities will be held around the venues and school children will be bused in to watch matches to increase the visibility of the sport and to introduce it to a wider audience.

"The biggest achievement we want [from the tournament] is to increase the participation of girls and women in cricket. For the broader South Africa, it’s to ensure we expose the event to people who are not usually sports fans. We want them to come to the stadium," Ravele said.

Of the 16 teams taking part, 11 are full member nations who gained automatic entry, including Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Indonesia, Rwanda, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States of America (USA) make up the remaining five slots, representing each of the ICC’s five regions.

The teams will be divided into groups of four as follows:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the USA

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand and the West Indies

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa and the UAE

The semifinals and final will take place at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on 29 January.

The tournament, along with the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town in February, will play an important role in leaving a lasting legacy to grow the participation of girls and women in South Africa. The ICC has also committed itself to a community programme that aims to train administrators, leaders and coaches in the women’s game.

Tournament director Sivuyile Mqingwana said that these events held a lot of significance for the nation.

"This is a watershed moment for women’s cricket in South Africa and for the game in our country. To host one ICC event in a year is cause for great celebration, but to claim two in such quick succession is beyond our wildest dreams," Mqingwana said.

"We are excited to promote the women’s game in our region and look forward to hosting yet another world-class event on our shores. Today’s launch just added to the festive mood and excitement that has been growing in our organisation as we count down to the first match of this historic occasion on 14 January," Mqingwana added.