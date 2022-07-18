I was told to not take notes of Mkhwebane, Fraser meeting - inquiry hears

Tebogo Kekana has been testifying during the hearing into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - A former senior investigator at the Office of the Public Protector has told Parliament that he was instructed not to take notes at a meeting between former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser and Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

He was suspended from his position and is disputing this in the Labour Court.

The report was invalidated by the High Court and the Constitutional Court dismissed her appeal on this. She is also facing perjury charges over the matter.

Kekana said he found it odd that when Fraser came for a meeting at the Public Protector’s offices, he first had a closed meeting with Mkhwebane.

He said during the meeting where Fraser and two of his other colleagues were in attendance, he was told not to record or take any notes.

“She did indicate to me that SSA would propose a draft amendment to the constitutional provision.”

Asked whether he had drafted the amendment at that point, he said no.

Kekana said a final report that recommended an amendment of the Constitution was not quality assured by the relevant internal structure at the Office of the Public Protector.

The hearings continue on Tuesday.