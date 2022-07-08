'I've given everything I could': Proteas' Lizelle Lee announces retirement

Lee leaves the international game having played 100 ODIs, 80 T20 Internationals and two Tests for the Proteas.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas Women batter Lizelle Lee on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket.

Lee leaves the international game having played 100 ODIs, 80 T20 Internationals and two Tests for the Proteas.

In a statement, Lee said that she retires with mixed emotions.

"From a very young age I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level. Over the past eight years, I was able to live that dream and I feel that I have given everything I could to the proteas. I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career and will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world," Lee said.