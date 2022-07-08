'I've given everything I could': Proteas' Lizelle Lee announces retirement
Lee leaves the international game having played 100 ODIs, 80 T20 Internationals and two Tests for the Proteas.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas Women batter Lizelle Lee on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket.
In a statement, Lee said that she retires with mixed emotions.
"From a very young age I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level. Over the past eight years, I was able to live that dream and I feel that I have given everything I could to the proteas. I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career and will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world," Lee said.
The 30-year-old Lee made her international debut in September 2013, in a T20 International against Bangladesh. She opened the batting for South Africa and scored 14 off 32 as South Africa cruised to victory chasing a target of 73.
Lee made her ODI debut against the same opponent a few days later, where she top scored with 77 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets.
During her eight-year international career, Lee scored 3,315 ODI runs, with a high score of 132; 1,896 runs in T20 Internationals, with a top score of 101 and 42 runs in Tests.