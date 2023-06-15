'I should be judged based on what I've done or not done as mayor' - Gwamanda

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has dismissed claims that suggest he is incapable of running the country's economic hub.

Gwamanda made the statement during an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News.

Shortly after his election to the mayoral office last month, he faced criticism over his limited experience in public service.

Despite having worked in the office of former mayor Geoffery Makhubo before his death, opposition parties have expressed their lack of confidence in Gwamanda.

The mayor said that the fact that he was part of a political party that was represented in council, it naturally deemed him fit enough to hold public office.

"I am not a motivational speaker, I am a politician. I believe that I should be judged based on what I have done or not done as mayor. So it's not confidence in me but its confidence in the people that put me there."

He said that he was elected by the majority in council, insisting that he was more than capable of being a successful mayor.

"The residents of Johannesburg put me in this position because the majority of council voted for me."

Meanwhile, he is set to face a no-confidence motion later this month, which was tabled by ActionSA.

