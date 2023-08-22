‘I have nothing’: Kennedy Rd fire victims still trying to get back on their feet

In July, a fire engulfed the Durban informal settlement, leaving thousands of residents destitute and needing to rebuild their homes.

DURBAN - Not much has changed for the fire victims of Kennedy Road in Durban as they try to pick up the pieces of their lives again.

The informal settlement was engulfed by a fire a month ago, leaving thousands destitute.

Though some community members were provided with materials to rebuild their homes, they said they were tired of living in informal housing.

Although it was a month since the blaze destroyed the community, the smell of the charred remains lingers there as people rebuild their homes.

Revisiting the area on Monday, Eyewitness News spoke to another survivor, Musawakhe Zuma, a pensioner who only managed to save his identity document (ID) book and a few other personal items.

He rebuilt his home but was only able to get himself a mattress, table, and a camping chair.

"I have nothing at all, as we speak. I stay at the community hall. I am waiting to get whatever assistance that I can get so that I can come back here."

The residents said they hadn't seen any benefits of the country's democracy, yet.

They were now demanding proper homes to live in.