'I feel betrayed by country' - Prasa whistleblower Martha Ngoye

JOHANNESBURG - The whistleblower responsible for exposing the vast corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Martha Ngoye, said that she feels betrayed by her country.

Ngoye was one of the officials who spoke out against the multi-billion rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts at the rail agency.

The contracts have since been set aside and declared invalid by the courts.

It's also been credited with helping stop a R1 billion investment with VBS Mutual Bank in the months before its collapse.

She's currently suspended from her position as head of legal at Prasa, where she’s now facing an internal disciplinary hearing.

Ngoye said that the story of murdered Gauteng Health Department whistleblower, Babita Deokaran, resonated with her.

"When I looked at Babita's life and I look at my life, as a single woman, as a mother of a daughter, I looked at Babita's daughter and I look at my daughter and I see the pain in both girls' eyes and I feel very betrayed by my country," Ngoye said.

Ngoye’s disciplinary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

She said that she hoped it went ahead so that she could finally clear her name.

"I'm tired of this. This has got to end. I need to clear my name, as I've said, and clear my name I will come hell or high waters."