'I don't know what role I can play anymore' - Buthelezi on Zulu royal rift

The king's decision to change the Ingonyama Trust board appeared to have soured Buthelezi's relationship with the king, but the latter claims all is well.

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he had done all he could for King Misizulu and did not see himself continuing to serve as his prime minister.

The king's decision to change the Ingonyama Trust board appeared to have soured the pair's relationship even though the king claims all is well.

The board is in control of over 2 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi addressed traditional leaders at Empangeni on Friday on issues linked to the board and said he had fulfilled his duties to the kingdom.

"I believe I have done everything in my power to protect the king and to ensure that his majesty ascended to the throne, in line with the wishes of his late father and also in line with the wishes of princess Mantfombi, our late queen mother."

But he also told the gathering the king had contradicted himself by agreeing not to make changes to the board, only to later appoint a new chairperson

Buthelezi said he no longer knew if he still had a role to play as prime minister.

"If his majesty will not allow me to protect the land belonging to our kingdom, I don't know what role I can play any more."

The senior prince then pleaded with traditional leaders to guide him in this regard.