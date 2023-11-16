Hundreds of miners resurface at Blyvoor Gold mine after 36-hour sit-in

An estimate of about 800 workers refused to resurface from the Peter Skear shaft after mine management allegedly refused to stick to its profit-sharing plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of mineworkers have begun to resurface from the Blyvoor Gold mine on the West Rand following a 36-hour sit-in.

Workers are also demanding 13th cheques for the upcoming Christmas holidays and for the company to terminate its closed-shop agreement with the Blyvoor Workers Union (BWU).

Under the agreement, BWU has exclusive bargaining rights.

The mineworkers at the Blyvoor Gold mine were allegedly promised a R6,000 payout in profit shares this month.

The balance was set to be paid at the start of next year.

But they were subsequently told that the company is facing financial difficulties and can't afford to pay out any non-payment incentives.

This includes Christmas bonuses.

Four shop stewards sent in to negotiate with the union returned with few answers about how the company plans to resolve the matter.

The shop stewards told workers gathered outside the premises that the Blyvoor Workers Union had still not met with mine management on a way forward.

Instead, they claim they were given the runaround, accusing the in-house union of negotiating their grievances in bad faith.

While workers have resurfaced, the nightshift team has refused to clock in.

Workers are threatening further action to force the mine to concede to their demands.