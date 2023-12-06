Hundreds of Gold One mine jobs at stake after 'hostage' drama

Management at the Gold One mine has confirmed that it is in the process of concluding disciplinary hearings for all of the mineworkers who were involved in the three-day debacle.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of jobs are on the line at the Gold One Modder East Operation.

This comes as the mining company takes stock of the effects of a hostage drama that unfolded there over a month ago.

A labour dispute over organising rights at the mine, in Springs, saw over 500 workers failing to resurface from an underground shaft.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) claimed it was a hostage situation while rival union AMCU (Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union) classified it as a voluntary sit-in.

They’re all accused of staging a wildcat strike at the mine, endangering lives in the process and costing the company millions of rands.

NUM is representing close to 200 workers in the hearings, and it contends that some workers were held against their will and, therefore, should not be charged.

“It wouldn’t be fair that all of them are then facing the same charge. We believe the company must do a proper investigation and charge those that are responsible for that crime" said NUM's regional organiser Victor Ngwane.

He added that some workers have snubbed the process.

Meanwhile, Gold One said it expects that workers hauled before the disciplinary committee will know their fate in the next few days.