Human rights lawyer demands govts across SADC act against Thulani Maseko murder

Maseko, a human rights lawyer, was shot dead on Sunday night at his home in Luyengo, Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, by unknown assailants.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights lawyer Jacob van Garderen from Southern Defenders said that the network of human rights defenders across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region demanded an urgent investigation into the death of Thulani Maseko.

He was also a columnist who had a pending court battle with King Mswati III over the move to rename the country Eswatini by decree.

The human rights lawyer also chaired the Multi-Stakeholders Forum (MSF), a collaboration of political parties and civil society groups working to amplify calls for democratic reforms.

Van Garderen called on governments across the SADC region to act against the senseless killing.

“As we come to grip with the passing of Thulani Maseko and many others who have died in the struggle for democracy in Swaziland, that the region can come together and act in solidarity with the people of Swaziland.”