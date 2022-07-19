Human rights groups say SA citizens has lost hope in Nelson Mandela's legacy

Amnesty International South Africa said that many people were still denied their fundamental human rights.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights organisations said that many South Africans had lost hope in the legacy of Nelson Mandela, which was entrusted to the governing party.

As the world celebrated Mandela Day on Monday, South Africans have also been marking the anniversary of last year's July unrest which laid bare the country's deep-seated socio-economic challenges.

"It is unacceptable that after 28 years of freedom the ability to access community service delivery or in fact any service delivery in South Africa to a large extent still hinges on the colour of your skin and gender. This must stop," said executive director Shenilla Mohamed.

At the same time, the South African Human Rights Commission said that the gains of the country's hard-earned democracy had been marred by violence, corruption and unaccountability.

"We must say that we should actually take a step back and say 'Tata we have failed you'. However, there are many women and men who have shown again once again what the South African spirit is," said Commissioner Chris Nissen.