Yearly Human Rights Day pomp changes nothing for Sharpeville victims’ families

One woman who was just 5 when her father was killed in the massacre says they are invited to attend an annual event by the government, while her children remain hungry and unemployed.

VEREENIGING - With political parties out in full force in Sharpeville on Tuesday, family members of the deceased and some who were there have taken time to reflect on the 1960 massacre.

Wreath-laying events are being held at the Phelindaba Cemetery and the monument where 69 people were killed and 180 others injured.

READ:

A group of protesters was gunned down by apartheid police 63 years ago outside the Sharpeville police station, where they were demonstrating against pass laws.

As political parties took turns laying wreaths on the graves at the cemetery, Ntsoaki Mathinye walked quietly past her father’s grave.

She was just five years old when her father Samson was killed in the massacre.

Mathinye said her life and that of her family took a turn for the worst after her father died because they had to live off her mother’s domestic worker salary.

She said even now, in democratic South Africa, the annual commemorative events that government keeps calling them to attend do nothing to better their lives.

“Every year they do all these events, and then they take us to the community hall to give us food. But that changes nothing. Our children are still at home, hungry and unemployed,” Mathinye told Eyewitness News.

As it is on this day every year, Sharpeville will be a hive of activity, with the provincial government and political parties hosting events all around the township.

However, some say when the sun sets on this Human Rights Day, the silence will be deafening.