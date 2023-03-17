HSF proposes amendment to Constitution to reduce number of MPs on JSC

The Helen Suzman Foundation is of the opinion that the composition of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) should be reformed to reduce the number of politically affiliated panelists, and to include more legal specialists.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is being asked to amend the Constitution to change the composition of the Judicial Services Commission which appoints judges.

Constitutional democracy think-tank the Helen Suzman Foundation is suggesting it consider reducing the number of politicians on the panel.

It said its position was informed by the recent spate of interviews which had impacted the dignity of the candidates and called into question the impartiality of the selection process.

Interviews for judges of the country’s top courts are often a fiery affair and have recently also tended to become personal attacks on some candidates.

The Helen Suzman Foundation is of the opinion that the composition of the Judicial Services Commission should be reformed to reduce the number of politically affiliated panelists, and to include more legal specialists.

Researcher Chelsea Ramsden said the aim was not to exclude politicians but to balance out the panel.

"The balance would be more in favour of those who have knowledge and experience of what it is to be a judge. It’s the people who are in those qualifications who understand what are the requirements. That would assist in the vigorousness and robustness of the debates of the commission, and this enhances the integrity and independence of the judiciary."

The foundation is proposing amending the Constitution to reduce the number of MPs on the 23-member panel from 15 to 11 and, also the number of presidential appointees from four to two.

Parliament’s constitutional review committee said any constitutional amendments could not be taken lightly, and it needed to take legal advice before debating the desirability of the proposal.