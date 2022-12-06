HSF files application to join Downer's case against Zuma as friend of the court

Advocate Billy Downer is the lead prosecutor in the arms deal corruption case in which Jacob Zuma is currently on trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation wants to join Billy Downer’s legal challenge to the private prosecution that former President Jacob Zuma has brought against him, as amicus curiae or friend of the court.

Zuma claims that he ‘leaked’ what the former president said was confidential medical information to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s declined to prosecute the case but Zuma's now launched a private prosecution against Downer as well as against Maughan.

They’re both fighting back, though, and have filed applications asking the court to quash the case.

The Helen Suzman Foundation has now filed an application to join Downer’s case against Zuma, as an amicus curiae.

The foundation wants to make submissions on “specific aspects of the abuse of court processes and how our courts protect themselves and litigants”.

It’s concerned that Zuma's private prosecution represents this sort of abuse.

Both Downer’s and Karyn Maughan’s applications were originally set down for hearing this week.

However, they’ve since been postponed until March 2023.

The court is now this week expected to hear the foundation’s application, together with applications from the campaign for Free Expression, Media Monitoring Africa Trust and the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) to be admitted as amici curiae in Maughan’s challenge.