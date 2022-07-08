New Beginnings Foundation lends hand to Gauteng's most destitute people

Africa Melane speaks to Jean-Paul "JP" Goris, who works with New Beginnings Foundation, about helping Gauteng's most destitute people.

South Africa is going through an economic crisis with many people finding themselves destitute.

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened conditions for many.

New Beginnings Foundation, a non-profit organisation (NPO), is doing its part to lessen the burden that poverty has had on people in desperate situations.

The organisation deals primarily with homeless people in Boksburg, but also provides support to people in the greater Gauteng area.

The foundation was founded in 2009 and it has helped an estimated 1,410 000 people.

Jean-Paul "JP" Goris, who works with the foundation, says they feed 45,000 to 50,000 people a day through direct and indirect schemes.

New Beginnings Foundation pays special attention to children, he adds.

They come to us with absolutely nothing... We get them back into school, we provide for them school clothing. We get them to a point where they can feel like they have a normal life and that's our intent with families and children, or any person from this perspective to assist. Jean-Paul "JP" Goris - New Beginnings Foundation

Like many other NPOs, New Beginnings Foundation relies heavily on funding. As such, Goris calls on people to donate to the organisation by providing them with non-perishable goods, food or financial contributions.

We would take non-perishable food donations because we have a project called Feed a Family where we give a box of non-perishable resources to a family for 21 days to feed 4 people - that will help. Any non-perishable food, clothing, and, then, financial contributions to help us to be able to assist [people] who desperately need our help. Jean-Paul "JP" Goris - New Beginnings Foundation

You can find out more about New Beginnings Foundation here.

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : New Beginnings Foundation lends hand to Gauteng's most destitute people