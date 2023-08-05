Hospersa calls for swift action against perpetrators of violence in Cape Town

Incidents of violence were reported across the metro from Thursday afternoon, with several buses and an ambulance being torched. This followed an announcement of a taxi industry stay-away by Santaco.

CAPE TOWN - The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) is calling for swift action against perpetrators of violence in Cape Town.

Incidents of violence were reported across the metro from Thursday afternoon, following the announcement of a taxi industry stay-away.

Several buses and an ambulance were also torched.

However, taxi umbrella body Santaco has distanced its members from the violence and destruction.

Hospersa spokesperson, Lindelwa Mdlalose said the situation has made it difficult for their members to report for duty.

"We call upon peaceful protest as it is the right of any individual or any group to do so, but putting the lives of other individuals in danger is unacceptable and is seen as an act of criminality."

Meanwhile, Western Cape Education said Saturday classes have been cancelled.

This following the withdrawal of minibus taxis across the province since Thursday afternoon.

The department said more than 287 000 learners missed school in the province on Friday due to the unavailability of taxis.

Education MEC David Maynier said the province cannot afford this kind of disruption to teaching and learning.

"Schools remain open but Saturday #BackOnTrack classes have been cancelled. This means that 14 000 learners offered extra classes to improve their learning outcomes will not be able to attend them because of the minibus tax strike.

"Our matrics are currently preparing for their trial exams and our schools are working hard to get back on track."