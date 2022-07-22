Hillary Gardee murder: Third magistrate takes charge as case postponed
Accused number one, Sipho Mkhatshwa, will return on Monday for his bail bid while the other two suspects return on Wednesday for their bail application.
NELSPRUIT - The bail application for one of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder trial has yet again been postponed.
The three men arrested in connection with the murder of the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee are facing a number of charges including rape, kidnapping and murder.
The three were arrested on the weekend of 6 May this year, three days after Gardee's body was found.
[IN PICTURES] Court in session as the bail application for accused number 1 Sipho Mkhatshwa is being heard today, he is joined by his two other co-accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama. #hillarygardee | @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/cx8gy9hG04EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022
Proceedings have concluded for the day.
The three suspects returned to the dock, EFF members were also present in court. Also supporting was the party's deputy secretary-general, Poppy Mailola and the late Hillary's siblings from the Gardee family.
Speaking of outcomes, it remains to be seen whether Mkhatshwa will be able to conclude his bail application as it has now been remanded to Monday when he will return for his bail bid.
#hillarygardee For the finalisation of the indictment the case has been postponed to 22 August.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022
Continuation of bail hearing for first accused has been remanded to 25 July while bail application for other two accused has been postponed to 27 July. AJ pic.twitter.com/ysOUgVtCu3
Another interesting aspect is that there is now a third magistrate who is presiding over the matter, which could raise some concerns on how the changes of magistrates will impact the progress of the case.
Accused number two and three have also requested a bail application and will return on Wednesday for their bids.
The matter of the trio will then return altogether in August.
#hillarygardee EFF leadership addressing supporters outside court. AJ pic.twitter.com/zG0z2W79ArEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2022