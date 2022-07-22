Hillary Gardee murder: Third magistrate takes charge as case postponed

Accused number one, Sipho Mkhatshwa, will return on Monday for his bail bid while the other two suspects return on Wednesday for their bail application.

NELSPRUIT - The bail application for one of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder trial has yet again been postponed.

The three men arrested in connection with the murder of the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee are facing a number of charges including rape, kidnapping and murder.

The three were arrested on the weekend of 6 May this year, three days after Gardee's body was found.