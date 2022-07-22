Go

Hillary Gardee murder: Third magistrate takes charge as case postponed

The bail application for accused number 1, Sipho Mkhatshwa, is being heard on 22 July 2022. He is joined by his two co-accused, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama. Picture: Mbhele Buhle/Eyewitness News.
NELSPRUIT - The bail application for one of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder trial has yet again been postponed.

Accused number one, Sipho Mkhatshwa, will return on Monday for his bail bid while the other two suspects return on Wednesday for their bail application.

The three men arrested in connection with the murder of the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee are facing a number of charges including rape, kidnapping and murder.

The three were arrested on the weekend of 6 May this year, three days after Gardee's body was found.

Proceedings have concluded for the day.

The three suspects returned to the dock, EFF members were also present in court. Also supporting was the party's deputy secretary-general, Poppy Mailola and the late Hillary's siblings from the Gardee family.

Speaking of outcomes, it remains to be seen whether Mkhatshwa will be able to conclude his bail application as it has now been remanded to Monday when he will return for his bail bid.

Another interesting aspect is that there is now a third magistrate who is presiding over the matter, which could raise some concerns on how the changes of magistrates will impact the progress of the case.

Accused number two and three have also requested a bail application and will return on Wednesday for their bids.

The matter of the trio will then return altogether in August.

