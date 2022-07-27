Hillary Gardee murder suspects to apply for bail at Nelspruit Magistrates Court

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are believed to be behind the murder of former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) secretary general Godrich Gardee’s daughter in April.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court will be hearing further mitigation arguments about why the three men accused of killing Hillary Gardee should be granted bail on Wednesday.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are believed to be behind the murder of former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) secretary general Godrich Gardee’s daughter in April.

The body of the 28-year-old was found near a plantation between Mbombela and Sabie four days after she had gone missing.

The trio were then arrested.

Two of the three accused, Lukhele and Gama, will be formally applying for bail on Wednesday after they had abandoned it at the start of the case.

The investigating officer in the case, Colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, revealed to the court on Tuesday that the three suspects in the murder case colluded to kill one of the witnesses.

Mkhaliphi said this information came from several inmates who overheard the trio talking.

On Tuesday the court heard the application for Mkhatshwa, who indicated that he had five children and a wife and was a Mpumalanga resident. This means he would be available for court dates when needed should he be granted bail.

Today the new revelations on Lukhele and Gama are expected to come up as their legal representative submits their bail application.

Mkhatshwa remains in police custody until Friday for his bail applications arguments.