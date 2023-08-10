Hill-Lewis, Winde invite Santaco to meeting in bid to end WC taxi strike

The stay away, in its eighth day, has caused havoc in communities across Cape Town since last Thursday, as thousands of commuters have been left stranded.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde have invited Santaco for a discussion at 12pm on Thursday in a bid to find a constructive resolution and put an end to an ongoing minibus taxi strike.

The stay away, in its eighth day, has caused havoc in communities across Cape Town since last Thursday, as thousands of commuters have been left stranded.

As a result, businesses have been operating at limited capacity or have had to close their doors completely.

ALSO READ:

• Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues

• No end in sight for Cape Town taxi strike

• CoCT won't release impounded taxis until drivers pay fees

• WC Santaco says relations with CoCT are sour at the moment

Schools and health facilities across the province have also been hit hard.

Golden Arrow Bus Services has lost 10 of its buses to arson attacks.

Hill-Lewis said the meeting request followed 48 hours without any incidents reported and a peaceful morning peak period on Thursday.

Following 48 hrs without incident in Cape Town, and a peaceful morning traffic peak today, Premier Winde and I have invited Santaco for a discussion at 12pm.



We hope they will engage constructively to end the strike.



We also continue to protect busses and now also food trucks. ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 10, 2023

"In the meantime, we are also protecting buses, both MyCiti and Golden Arrow buses, across the city. We are now also extending the protective escorts to food trucks across the city that need them so that food deliveries can happen and shops can be restocked," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Santaco has declined the invitation.

The body has approached lawyers to apply for an urgent interdict via the courts for operators to get their impounded taxis back.

It also wants to stop the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Department of Mobility from further impounding taxis until grievances have been resolved.