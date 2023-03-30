Hill-Lewis on Malusi Booi: 'My responsibility's to protect the city's integrity'

This comes after housing mayoral committee member Malusi Booi was fired for alleged corruption and fraud.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said he won't hesitate to protect the city and its integrity.

He fired his housing mayoral committee member, Malusi Booi, last week.

1.I have removed Councillor Malusi Booi from the Mayoral Committee (Mayco) with immediate effect, following his initial suspension on 16 March 2023. 1/6 ' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) March 23, 2023

Police are investigating Booi for alleged fraud and corruption.

It's believed to be in connection with ongoing cases of construction extortion in the metro.

The mayor said it doesn't matter who it is, no one's above the law.

"We understand that wherever there's a human being, there's temptation. We have never claimed to be free of any of those issues that we have in South Africa, but what we have said is when we become aware of it, we will act swiftly to cut it out."

Hill-Lewis said he's still disappointed about how it all unfolded.

"If he is cleared absolutely, he's a very talented young man, and I have always been a great fan of his and remain very, very hurt by and distraught by what happened. But the fact is my first and primary responsibility is to protect the integrity of the city."

Meanwhile, the former housing MMC reportedly remains awol, and the mayor told Eyewitness News he last heard from Booi the day he fired him.