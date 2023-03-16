Hill-Lewis: City of Cape Town supports police probe into corruption after raid

Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi has been suspended from the mayoral committee with immediate effect.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has indicated they will support a police investigation into fraud and corruption following a raid at offices within the metro.

The provincial commercial crimes unit on Wednesday executed a search and seizure operation at the office of Human Settlements Mayco member, Malusi Booi.

"The SAPS informed me this morning that the investigation is at an early stage but is potentially serious and relates to alleged corruption and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time. As a result I've taken the decision to suspend councillor Booi from the mayoral committee," said Hill-Lewis.

The mayor explained that he had to take immediate steps due to the serious nature of the police probe.

"In the interim, I have appointed Alderman James Vos as acting Mayco member for human settlements. I have further assured the SAPS of the city's full support in the ongoing investigation. The city and I have a zero-tolerance approach to any malice and will not hesitate to act in good governance and protect the integrity of Cape Town."