Hill-Lewis accuses Chikunga of making false claims about CT taxi impoundments

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga claimed the city had been impounding taxis under an unlawful by-law.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has accused Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga of spreading misinformation about taxi impoundments in the city.

Chikunga has called for the immediate release of impounded minibus taxis in Cape Town.

Taxi council Santaco claims 6,000 vehicles have been seized by the city since the beginning of the year.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, Transport Minister said the #TaxiStrike should not be political



“I’m minister of the ANC and that is the province of the DA, that can never count, not now, what is counting is there is a problem in South Africa and we have got to be there to assist,” she said pic.twitter.com/bNGzr3a3j7 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2023

Chikunga said that the city had added conditions on minibus operating licences that override established national legislation.

However, Hill-Lewis denied this and said that taxis had only been seized under the National Land Transport Act.

"Not a single taxi is impounded under the city's by-laws as falsely claimed by the minister. Rather than acting outside of national laws, Cape Town will continue to stand out as an example of a city actually implementing the national laws of the land and holding taxis accountable for unsafe behaviour."