Hijacked Braamfontein building impacting businesses, say private property owners

The City of Johannesburg are being taken to task over a hijacked building they own that has been cast into ruin.

JOHANNESBURG - Private property owners claim they are losing business as a hijacked building owned by the City of Joburg is creating an issue within the inner city.

Formerly an old-age home, the Casa Mia building on Soper Street in Braamfontein, is now the subject of a High Court application to have the city enforce their own by-laws to clean up the illegally occupied building.

Last month, a group of private property investors filed a notice of motion against the City of Joburg.

READ: COJ in court battle over hijacked Braamfontein building it owns

The City of Johannesburg is being taken to task over a hijacked building they own that has been cast into ruin.

Property attorney Greg Vermaak, who was involved in filing the notice of motion against the City of Joburg regarding the Casa Mia building, explains how it has impacted other buildings around it.

"The building is in a very bad state, sewage leaks from it, refuse has piled up, it’s a springboard for crime, there are even shots fired from it from time to time and it’s impacting on property owners and their tenants."

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda previously told Eyewitness News that government had failed when it came to hijacked buildings within the inner city.

"When law enforcement fails it becomes then the scope of local government because the local government have to enforce by-laws - so it’s a failure on different spheres of government."

There are currently 188 hijacked buildings in Joburg’s inner city, 17 of which belong to the city.