High E. coli levels threaten SA's river systems, warn activists
Concerning levels of the bacterium were found in Johannesburg’s Klein Jukskei River and some rivers in Durban following tests conducted by WaterCAN.
JOHANNESBURG - The water action initiative, WaterCAN, said it is exploring laying criminal charges against the City of Johannesburg and the eThekwini Municipality over the amount of Escherichia coli (E.coli) found in some rivers.
This followed tests conducted by the initiative at the Klein Jukskei River in Johannesburg and rivers in Durban.
WaterCAN said the E. coli is a result of many years of neglect and lack of upgrades on wastewater infrastructure.
The water action organisation said there is a lack of urgency in dealing with sewage spills into the country's water systems.
This follows a video showing sewage being spilled into a river in Eastern Cape started - which did the rounds on social media platforms.
Some beaches were also closed in Durban and Cape Town due to high levels of E. coli.
“It is clear that our rivers are under threat. If we do not act now, we will end up with dead river systems,” said WaterCAN manager Ferrial Adam.
Adam added that Johannesburg Water should be conducting tests more frequently to assess the impact of the overflow and spillages in the city.
KEY FACTS ABOUT E. COLI FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacteria that is commonly found in the lower intestine of warm-blooded organisms. Most E.coli strains are harmless, but some can cause serious food poisoning.
Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne disease.
Primary sources of STEC outbreaks are raw or undercooked ground meat products, raw milk, and faecal contamination of vegetables.
In most cases, the illness is self-limiting, but it may lead to a life-threatening disease including haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), especially in young children and the elderly.
STEC is heat-sensitive. In preparing food at home, be sure to follow basic food hygiene practices such as "cook thoroughly".
Following the WHO “Five keys to safer food” is a key measure to prevent infections with foodborne pathogens such as STEC.