High court reprimands Sandton man for treatment of his estranged wife

The husband stopped paying rent for his estranged wife's Sandton apartment. Facing eviction, the court ordered the man to vacate the family home so that his wife and children can move back in.

JOHANNESBURG - A Sandton man received a dressing-down by the high court in Johannesburg over his treatment of his estranged wife.

The couple jointly own the family home, but the wife moved out two years ago on the understanding that the property would be sold.

The husband stopped paying rent for her Sandton apartment and she now faces eviction.

The court ordered the man to vacate the family home so that his wife and children can move back in.

Challenging his estranged wife's urgent application, the man insisted that she move into a smaller flat that he indirectly owns.

However, the court recognised a protection order in which the wife complains of stalking and domestic violence.

The court, highlighting the power imbalance, directed the husband to move into the smaller flat instead or use the rental to secure alternative accommodation.

The husband was also ordered to pay the legal costs.