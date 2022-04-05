Hero's welcome anticipated for Black Coffee's touchdown in SA after Grammy win
Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo took home the award for best dance/electric album at the 64th Grammy’s on Monday for his album, Subconsciously.
JOHANNESBURG - Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee will receive a hero's welcome at the OR Tambo International airport on Tuesday evening as he lands from Las Vegas in the United States.
On Tuesday he tweeted "I remain in awe of God's grace and mercy; because I did not prepare a speech for the ceremony - with this post I would like to extend my gratitude"
I thank God for the gift of music, for blessing me with a beautiful healthy family, a wonderful group of friends and fans from pic.twitter.com/HbBQdLj85v
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Gauteng MEC Mbali Hlophe would be among those waiting to welcome Black Coffee at the airport where he was expected to address the media.